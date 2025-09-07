SM Green Movement: Collective care for the planet, people

Born at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the SM Green Movement brings together the company, communities, and the country in pursuit of shared prosperity and a more climate-resilient future. SM suppliers, partner-tenants, residents, guests and mallgoers alike play their part in shaping greener, more livable cities while fulfilling SM Prime’s goals of net-zero emissions by 2040 and a waste-free future.

Under the SM Green Movement, the largest integrated property developer in Southeast Asia champions waste management, water stewardship, and energy efficiency.

From January to June 2025, SM Cares, the corporate social responsibility arm of SM Supermalls, mobilized 8,571 volunteers across multiple SM malls and nearby coastal communities to collect trash from shorelines and waterways. A total of 70,887 kilos of trash were collected during the period, helping protect marine ecosystems but also reducing the risks of clogged waterways, storm surges, and waterborne diseases during heavy rains.

SM malls promote proper waste segregation with clearly marked bins for recyclables, disposables, and compostables.

At the Mall of Asia Complex, water trucks carrying 100 percent recycled water help keep the property’s greenery thriving while promoting responsible water use.

SM City Baguio’s water treatment facility helps conserve this vital resource.

The SM City Fairview has the largest rooftop solar panel system that generates 3.785-megawatt peak.

“The SM Green Movement is our way of showing care — care for our planet, and care for the people who live in it,” said SM Supermalls executive vice president for marketing Joaquin San Agustin. “We’re not just building malls, homes, or offices — we’re building opportunities for everyone to be part of the solution. And the best part is, it starts with what we do every day.”

SM Prime continues to work hand-in-hand with local government units, non-government organizations, schools, community groups, and individuals to co-create solutions that meet both environmental needs and everyday realities.

“Our strength as a company comes from our ability to mobilize people around a common cause,” said San Agustin. “The SM Green Movement is all about collective impact. Every bottle recycled, every drop of water saved, every watt conserved adds up.”