Seismic activities recorded in 3 volcanoes

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported increased activities in three volcanoes in Luzon in its latest bulletin spanning 24 hours.

In the province of Albay, Mayon Volcano recorded 26 volcanic quakes and two rockfall activities. Phivolcs said it released 609 tonnes of sulfur dioxide since 3 September with moderate plumes drifting northeast and north-northeast. Phivolcs added that its edifice remains inflated.

Bulusan Volcano in the province of Sorsogon registered 13 volcanic earthquakes with gas emissions that reached 52 tonnes per day as of 20 August. It emitted weak plumes reaching 50 meters.

Meanwhile, 12 volcanic earthquakes and eight tremors were recorded at Taal Volcano in the province of Batangas lasting two to 22 minutes. Its sulfur dioxide emissions were higher at 2,256 tonnes per day on 4 September with plumes reaching 1,200 meters.

All three volcanoes remain at Alert Level 1 indicating low-level activity. Phivolcs reminded of possible hazards that may occur including steam-driven explosions, minor ashfall, or volcanic earthquakes.

Phivolcs reiterated restricted entry into permanent danger zones: six kilometers around Mayon, four kilometers around Bulusan, and in the entire Taal Volcano Island. Flying an aircraft close to the volcanoes remains prohibited.