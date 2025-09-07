SCO leadership in diplomacy, de-escalation is essential

It is a privilege to address the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (sco) — the world’s largest regional organization by population and geography.

We are moving towards a multipolar world. This is a reality — and an opportunity.

Emerging economies are reshaping trade, diplomacy and development. At the same time, we see widening injustices and divisions.

We need principled leadership to strengthen multilateralism, uphold the rule of law, and deliver for people — as reflected in the Pact for the Future. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is uniquely positioned to help shape a more peaceful, inclusive, and sustainable future.

Allow me to highlight four priorities.

First — peace and security.

In Gaza, the scale of death and destruction is horrific — and famine is now ravaging the population. We need an immediate and permanent ceasefire; the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages; and unimpeded, safe and sustained humanitarian access.

No more obstacles. No more excuses. No more lies.

And we must advance concrete and irreversible steps toward a two-State solution — the only path to a just and lasting peace for both Palestinians and Israelis.

In Ukraine, it is past time for a ceasefire leading to a just, comprehensive and sustainable peace — in line with the UN Charter, international law, and UN resolutions.

From Sudan to Myanmar, the Sahel, Afghanistan and beyond… we must protect civilians, promote dialogue and secure peace.

Your leadership in diplomacy and de-escalation is essential, as are your efforts against terrorism and transnational threats.

Second — sustainable development and finance.

Debt, inequality and other crises are reversing development gains. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is working to catalyze sustainable investments. But regional efforts must be matched by global reforms.

We are no longer in 1945 — and our institutions must reflect today’s realities. That means reform of the international financial architecture that ensures fair representation for developing countries.

Triples the lending capacity of Multilateral Development Banks;

Provides real debt relief and mobilizes private capital at scale.

Your collective voice can help turn these reforms into reality.

Third — climate action.

This region is home to over three billion people — including many climate-vulnerable communities. Extreme heat. Melting glaciers. Floods. Droughts.

We are reaching a tipping point and need meaningful reductions of emissions. G20 countries — responsible for 80 percent of global emissions — must lead.

The principle of common but differentiated responsibilities must be respected — but all must make an extra effort. That means submitting new Nationally Determined Contributions before COP30 — aligned with the 1.5-degree limit, and global goals to double energy efficiency and triple renewables by 2030.

I have invited leaders to present ambitious national climate plans at a Special Event on Climate Action on 24 September. I look forward to seeing you there.

We must also set a clear path to delivering $1.3 trillion by 2030. Developed countries must honor their commitments.

And we need a breakthrough on adaptation. Doubling adaptation finance. Scaling up early warning systems. Building resilient infrastructure.

And we must pursue a just phaseout of fossil fuels — while accelerating the renewables revolution.

Your cooperation is central to this transition.

Fourth — and finally — digital cooperation.

New technologies bring opportunities — and risks. We need guardrails to ensure safety, inclusion, and trust.

The General Assembly just established an Independent International Scientific Panel — to connect science and policy — and a Global Dialogue on AI Governance — to give all countries a voice and prevent fragmentation. These mechanisms mark a breakthrough for global AI cooperation — leveraging the unique convening power of the United Nations.

We have also put forward innovative voluntary financing options to strengthen AI capacity in developing countries.

Once again, your initiatives can help shape approaches based on inclusion, interoperability, and human rights.

As we mark the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, we must strengthen international cooperation for the 21st century and always put people first. In that spirit, I welcome China’s Global Governance Initiative, announced today, and the fact that it is anchored in multilateralism and underscores the importance of safeguarding the international system with the UN at its core and the international order underpinned by international law.

Together, let us bring the Charter’s promise to life, and work for a future of peace, dignity and solidarity.

(Excerpts of United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ remarks to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on 1 September 2025.)