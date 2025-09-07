Samal 5150 triathlon debuts in tropical style

A tropical race paradise awaits.

The Island Garden City of Samal will transform into a world-class triathlon stage as the Damosa Land 5150 Triathlon makes its much-anticipated debut on 21 September. But this isn’t just a test of endurance — it’s a full-blown racing experience set in one of the most breathtaking tropical islands in the country.

From crystal-clear waters to rolling coastal roads and vibrant local cheering squads, 5150 Samal promises a multisport adventure that racers and spectators will never forget.

The action kicks off in the stunning waters fronting Bridgeport, a luxury marina community in Barangay Caliclic. Athletes will dive into a looped 1.5km swim course, tracing the sparkling coastline of Samal — a route that feels more like a vacation than a competition.

Racers will then conquer a two-loop, 40km bike ride along the scenic Samal Circumferential Road, offering postcard-perfect views of Davao Gulf and the Davao City skyline. The fully-enclosed route is as challenging as it is inspiring, with rolling terrain that tests legs and rewards with every breathtaking turn.