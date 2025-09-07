Rediscovering Japan: JNTO’s travel guide

Bridging two nations

JNTO is Japan’s counterpart to the Philippines’ Tourism Promotions Board, an agency tasked with bringing visitors to the country and dispersing them across its many regions. Based in Manila, Yñiguez acts as the bridge between Filipino travelers and Japan’s diverse tourism offerings.

“Our main thrusts are to bring more Filipinos, that’s one, to bring more Filipinos to Japan to visit different areas, not just Tokyo, not just Osaka or Kyoto,” Yñiguez’ explained in an interview on DAILY TRIBUNE’s Straight Talk.

“And our second mission is also to increase consumption. So that means we would like to encourage Filipinos when they visit Japan to technically spend more, like spend more on entertainment, food, shopping, like that. So that’s our core mission,” he added.

Japan has set an ambitious target: 40 million tourists by 2030. The Philippines is becoming an increasingly important market in reaching that goal. In 2024 alone, around 820,000 Filipinos visited Japan — a significant jump from the previous year’s 600,000. Filipinos now make up the second-largest Southeast Asian market for Japan, just behind Thailand.

The numbers may be big, but Yniguez also recognizes the challenges of over-tourism. “Overtourism is very prevalent in those areas (Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto). But the thing is, people tend to talk about them more simply because that’s what they see and experience, so they end up staying in those same places,” he said.

“Beyond those areas, Japan is a huge country. There are 47 prefectures, yet people tend to flock to just two or three of them. There’s so much more to explore, but visitors aren’t as familiar with the other regions,” he elaborates, noting that their job is just that — to encourage visitors to venture outside the country’s key hotspots.

This means spotlighting destinations many Filipinos have yet to consider. Among the areas Yñiguez recommended are Tohoku, a region still rebuilding from the 2011 earthquake, with its serene landscapes and hot springs; Nagoya, an often-overlooked entry point boasting Nagoya Castle, the Toyota Museum, and even its own Legoland; and the peaceful yet exciting adventures the Tateyama Kurobe route offers, where visitors walk between towering walls of snow.

For Yñiguez, each prefecture is a story waiting to be told — and his job is to find the right way to tell it.

Crafting the Japan experience

Much of Yñiguez’s work involves strategy. On the consumer side, JNTO participates in major travel expos like the PTAA Travel Tour Expo, Travel Madness Expo, and its own Japan Travel Fair. “Our brochures always run out,” he shared with a laugh, evidence of Filipinos’ fondness for Japan.

“We participate in travel expos. For example, we join Travel Madness in July at SMX Mall of Asia, and in February we take part in the PTAA Travel Tour Expo, also at SMX. On alternate years, we sometimes organize our own Japan Travel Fair — like the one we held last year — and we hope to stage more of those in the future,” he explains.

On the industry side, he organizes familiarization trips for travel agents, journalists, and influencers, ensuring that those who sell Japan have first-hand experience of its regions. Digital promotion is equally crucial, with JNTO using social media platforms and its official website to engage a younger, online-savvy audience.

“We [also] work closely with travel agents, media and influencers. We organize familiarization trips, bringing them to Japan so they can experience it firsthand. Afterwards, they share their content through blogs, articles, and videos — essentially product placement that helps promote Japan as a destination,” he further shared.

Still, Yñiguez believes that Japan is not a one-size-fits-all destination. He markets it as a place where both luxury and budget-conscious travelers can find their niche. “You can ride a luxury train like Seven Stars in Kyushu, stay at a private ryokan with an onsen, and enjoy kaiseki dining,” he said. “But you can also stay in a business hotel, take affordable transit, and DIY your trip. Japan is accessible to everyone.”

One of Yñiguez’s favorite selling points is Japan’s seasonality. Each visit promises something different: snow festivals in Hokkaido in February, cherry blossoms blooming from March to May across various regions, fiery autumn leaves in November, and incredible summer escapes in the mountains.

Etiquette 101 for travel

But Yñiguez’s role goes beyond logistics and destinations. He also serves as a cultural guide, reminding Filipino travelers of Japan’s unique customs and etiquette.

“Don’t talk inside the train — especially don’t take phone calls. That’s a big no-no in Japan. Harmony is highly valued there, so if you disrupt it by speaking loudly or answering a call, it’s very frowned upon,” he said. For first-time visitors, he even recommends booking a tour package to ease into Japan’s way of life.

Such reminders may seem simple, but reflect deep cultural sensitivity that guides both Filipino and Japanese people to enjoy the experience, as a traveler and as a native.

“On our end, we want both citizens, residents, and travelers to have a good experience. By informing visitors of what to expect and how to behave, we help bridge the gap between Japan’s cultural values and the expectations of travelers,” he emphasized.

Land of endless discovery

Yñiguez believes that Japan is also a land of unending surprises.

“Japan is the land of endless discovery,” Yñiguez said, echoing JNTO’s tagline. “Visit different places — not just Tokyo, Osaka or Kyoto. There’s so much more to discover all across Japan,” he encourages.

For the JNTO official, Japan is not just a destination to tick off a bucket list — it’s a country meant to be rediscovered, again and again.