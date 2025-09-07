Ramon Tulfo: Heart Evangelista a ‘billionaire in her own right’

Veteran columnist and broadcaster Ramon Tulfo has come to the defense of style icon and actress Heart Evangelista, addressing ongoing chatter about her wealth and lifestyle.

In a Facebook post, Tulfo made it clear that Heart’s financial independence long predates her marriage to Senator Chiz Escudero.

A billionaire in her own right

“Leave her alone! Heart Evangelista is a billionaire in her own right,” Tulfo wrote, emphasizing that the actress belongs to the prominent Ongpauco family, which owns the iconic Barrio Fiesta restaurant chain.

He added that Heart was already financially secure and highly successful even before tying the knot. “Before she got married to Chiz Escudero, Heart was earning oodles and oodles of money as a movie actress and influencer,” Tulfo explained.

Independent woman

Heart Evangelista has built a multifaceted career over the years — as a top-billed actress, a respected fashion figure on the global stage, and a sought-after brand ambassador. She has graced international runways, collaborated with luxury labels, and become a fixture at prestigious fashion weeks in Paris, Milan, and New York.

“The money she spends is her own, not Chiz’s,” Tulfo pointed out, underscoring that Heart’s lifestyle and achievements are products of her own hard work and legacy.

Tulfo also revealed his personal connection to the Evangelista-Ongpauco family: “I should know; I’m a friend of her uncle Rod Ongpauco.”