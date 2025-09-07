QC has new fire marshal, again

The Quezon City Fire Marshal position has a new leader just months after the previous one was removed from the post over corruption allegations.

Fire Senior Supt. Rodrigo Reyes has been reappointed to the position, replacing Fire Senior Supt. Roberto Samillano Jr. Reyes was previously ousted from the same role after facing accusations of charging fees for his signature on Fire Safety Inspection Certificates and creating a backlog of unissued permits.

Insiders at the Quezon City Bureau of Fire Protection claimed that Reyes has strong backing within the BFP hierarchy and has become a member of the influential religious group Iglesia Ni Cristo, which has its headquarters in the city.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has reportedly informed the Department of the Interior and Local Government that the frequent change in fire marshals has exacerbated the backlog of fire safety permits, which are a key requirement for businesses in the city.

Her office has also seen a rise in complaints from residents and business owners alleging that BFP officials are charging high fees to sign the certificates and requiring applicants to purchase fire extinguishers from specific vendors.