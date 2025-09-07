QC fire marshal post changes hands again; residents, businesses cry foul

The post of Quezon City Fire Marshal has once again changed hands, highlighting what insiders describe as a revolving-door leadership at the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in the city.

Documents obtained by the DAILY TRIBUNE showed that Fire Senior Superintendent (FSSupt.) Rodrigo Reyes — who was removed just a few months ago over backlogs in the issuance of Fire Safety Inspection Certificates (FSIC) and alleged complaints of charging fees for his signature — has been reinstated as the city’s fire marshal.

Reyes replaced FSSupt. Roberto Samillano Jr., who was ordered by FSSupt. Gay Faltado Florentino, assistant regional director (BFP-NCR) for administration, to return to the Office of the Regional Director in the National Capital Region.

Sources inside QC-BFP claimed that Reyes has strong backing within the BFP hierarchy and recently joined the Iglesia Ni Cristo, a powerful religious group with its central headquarters in Quezon City.

Despite repeated appeals from Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte to the Department of the Interior and Local Government, the frequent reshuffling of fire marshals in the city has worsened the backlog in FSIC issuance. Businesses and residents seeking permits have lodged complaints with the mayor’s office, alleging that BFP officials impose steep charges for their signatures on FSIC documents.

Applicants are also reportedly being instructed on where to purchase fire extinguishers and other fire safety equipment, raising further concerns of irregularities.

Another City Hall insider told the TRIBUNE that the constant reshuffling of fire marshals is tied to the lucrative revenues generated by the FSIC issuance process, which is estimated to earn more than half a million pesos. A portion of this revenue, the insider alleged, is funneled upward to the BFP hierarchy as “rewards” for those who influence the appointments.