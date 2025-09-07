Pia Wurtzbach champions confidence and self-expression

D’I-Shee, the avant-garde fashion label celebrated for empowering women through unparalleled style, has made its debut in the Philippines with the opening of its first flagship store at the Venice Grand Canal in McKinley Hill.

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach graced the grand opening of D’I-Shee’s flagship store, offering her support to the brand’s vision of empowering women through fashion.

“To every woman who is still discovering her personal style: start with what makes you feel good. D’I-Shee is here to celebrate you as you are, not change you. Fashion should work for you, not the other way around. With D’I-Shee, you’ll always find pieces that fit not just your body but your personality and story,” shared Wurtzbach, offering valuable fashion advice to women striving to embrace their power and confidence.

Founded by a female entrepreneur, D’I-Shee stands for female empowerment, blending sophisticated design with a forward-thinking ethos that invites women to embrace their own narrative through couture. D’I-Shee’s Philippine debut at Venice Grand Canal marks a significant milestone for the brand as it continues to champion inclusivity and empower women worldwide through timeless fashion.

“What I love most about D’I-Shee is its strong message of self-acceptance. It’s about building a community where women can embrace their individuality and express who they truly are through fashion. Every piece is designed to flatter real women, not an unrealistic ideal, and that’s what makes it special.” she added, highlighting what drew her most to the brand.

The D’I-Shee’s flagship store is now open at the Venice Grand Canal in McKinley Hill.