SUBSCRIBE NOW
SUBSCRIBE NOW
GOAL

Phl booters stun Tajiks

Phl booters stun Tajiks
Photograph courtesy of PFF
Published on

The Philippines stunned host Tajikistan, 1-0, Sunday at the Republican Central Stadium in Dushanbe to stay in the hunt for a slot in the 2026 AFC U23 Asian Cup.

Noah Leddel calmly hit a tap-in goal in the 71st minute off a corner kick from team captain Sandro Reyes as the Nationals picked up their first win of the competition.

Leddel, who plays for Cebu FC, said getting the goal was a team effort as they had to dig deep against a tough opponent like Tajikistan.

“I think overall it was a tough game. Both sides were very intense but it was going to come down to a set piece goal ultimately and I think the boys dug in, showed really good heart to keep a clean sheet against a really good team,” Leddel said.

“I’m just happy to come away with the win and get the three points.”

The Philippines now has a 1-0-1 win-draw-loss record in Group K.

A win over Nepal on Tuesday at 9 p.m. (Manila time) at the same venue will give the Nationals a chance to enter as one the four best second-placed teams in the qualifiers.

The Philippines is aiming to make its U23 Asian Cup debut next year in Saudi Arabia.

Philippines U23 football
AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026
Noah Leddel goal

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph