Phl booters stun Tajiks

The Philippines stunned host Tajikistan, 1-0, Sunday at the Republican Central Stadium in Dushanbe to stay in the hunt for a slot in the 2026 AFC U23 Asian Cup.

Noah Leddel calmly hit a tap-in goal in the 71st minute off a corner kick from team captain Sandro Reyes as the Nationals picked up their first win of the competition.

Leddel, who plays for Cebu FC, said getting the goal was a team effort as they had to dig deep against a tough opponent like Tajikistan.

“I think overall it was a tough game. Both sides were very intense but it was going to come down to a set piece goal ultimately and I think the boys dug in, showed really good heart to keep a clean sheet against a really good team,” Leddel said.

“I’m just happy to come away with the win and get the three points.”

The Philippines now has a 1-0-1 win-draw-loss record in Group K.

A win over Nepal on Tuesday at 9 p.m. (Manila time) at the same venue will give the Nationals a chance to enter as one the four best second-placed teams in the qualifiers.

The Philippines is aiming to make its U23 Asian Cup debut next year in Saudi Arabia.