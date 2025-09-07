PBBM signs laws creating Bataan sports HS and Aurora Medical Center

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has signed two laws establishing the Bataan High School for Sports and the Aurora Medical Center, as part of his administration’s thrust to bolster sports and medical services in Central Luzon.

Republic Act (RA) 12239 and RA 12240, which the President signed on 29 August and were published by the Official Gazette on Friday, establish the Bataan High School for Sports in Bagac and the Aurora Medical Center in Baler.

RA 12239, or the Act to Establish the Bataan High School for Sports, aims to develop the talents and skills of Filipino youth in sports. The school will be overseen by the Department of Education (DepEd) in close coordination with the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the National Academy of Sports (NAS).

The facility will offer curricula aligned with the Enhanced Basic Education Act of 2013 (RA 10533), with a strong focus on physical education and sports. Its mandate includes building sports programs and facilities, fostering local and international cooperation, and providing career development plans for teachers and staff. Initial operating funds will come from the Schools Division Office of Bataan, with subsequent funding through the annual General Appropriations Act.

Under RA 12240, the Aurora Medical Center in Baler will operate as a Level III general hospital with a 200-bed capacity, under the supervision of the Department of Health (DOH). The law directs the Health Secretary to include the hospital’s operational funds in the DOH’s annual program. The goal is to bring quality medical services closer to residents of Aurora and nearby provinces.