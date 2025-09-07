Partners get P45-M grants, pledges

Metrobank Foundation Inc. (MFI) president Philip Francisco Dy said part of Metrobank’s celebration of its 65th anniversary is the holding of the Outstanding Filipinos awards and giving of grants and pledges to the former’s partners.

Matching the MFI’s 45th year in service, Dy said P45 million worth of grants and pledges were turned over to partners by the organization and the George S.K. Ty Foundation Inc. (GTFI) on 5 September at the Grand Hyatt Manila in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

The ceremonial checks were turned over by foundations chairman Arthur V. Ty, GTFI president and MFI vice chairman Alfred V. Ty, GTFI and MFI senior vice president Anjanette T. Dy Buncio, GTFI and MFI vice president Alesandra Ty, and GTFI executive director and MFI president Philip Francisco U. Dy.

Recipients of the grants and pledges were Adamson University, De La Salle Araneta University, Lyceum of the Philippines University Cavite, Manila Tytana Colleges, Technological Institute of the Philippines, University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman, Don Bosco One-TVET Philippines, Dualtech Training Center Foundation, Pampamilyang Paaralang Agrikultura Foundation, Punlaan School, Toyota Motor Philippines School of Technology, Childhope Philippines, Manila Doctors Hospital, Planet Water Foundation, Bayo Manila Foundation, East-West Seed Foundation, Good Neighbors International Philippines, ICCP Group Foundation, RenewHealth Organization PH, GMA Kapuso Foundation, Philippine Business for Social Progress, ChildFund Philippines, Conrado & Ladislawa Alcantara Foundation, UP Los Baños; Magbassa Kita Foundation, DFA Ladies Foundation, International Bazaar Foundation, and Congressional Spouses Foundation, Senate Spouses Foundation and Magna Anima Teachers College.