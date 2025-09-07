Of knits, punk and barter rings at Comme Ci

Two weeks ago, Comme Ci launched PHx Fashion Group’s multi-designer showcase where visitors came ready to shop, sip and see what’s next.

Designer Rod Malanao was the buzz of the day with his almost sold out collection of bright and juicy colored knitwear. Guests lined up for the fitting room to try his

diamond-shaped peekaboo detail on skirts, long and short-sleeved jumpers and cardigans with oversized collars.

At the center of the room, Allan Matudio made his Manila debut with punk-futurist jewelry admired by discerning fashion press. His sculptural pieces, notably the Bakunawa choker, were the subject of plenty of media chatter and more than a few selfies. Meanwhile, Adam Pereyra’s oversized rings inspired by ancient Philippine barter jewelry, proved irresistible. Guests passed them around like treasure, admiring their heft and heritage. And of course, Eugene Malabad of Kill Joy Studios delivered denim with grit and attitude, prompting more than a few to slip his vests and skirts right there on the spot.

Opening day was a stylish success, with a showcase of curated pieces that were nothing less than covetable. PHx Fashion Group has successfully made an imprint as a platform for up-and-coming Philippine talent and a home for the new kids on the block.