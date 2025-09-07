SUBSCRIBE NOW
Of knits, punk and barter rings at Comme Ci

Opening day was a stylish success, with a showcase of curated pieces that were nothing less than covetable.
Comme Ci unveils PHx Fashion Group’s showcase.
Two weeks ago, Comme Ci launched PHx Fashion Group’s multi-designer showcase where visitors came ready to shop, sip and see what’s next.

Designer Rod Malanao was the buzz of the day with his almost sold out collection of bright and juicy colored knitwear. Guests lined up for the fitting room to try his

diamond-shaped peekaboo detail on skirts, long and short-sleeved jumpers and cardigans with oversized collars.

At the center of the room, Allan Matudio made his Manila debut with punk-futurist jewelry admired by discerning fashion press. His sculptural pieces, notably the Bakunawa choker, were the subject of plenty of media chatter and more than a few selfies. Meanwhile, Adam Pereyra’s oversized rings inspired by ancient Philippine barter jewelry, proved irresistible. Guests passed them around like treasure, admiring their heft and heritage. And of course, Eugene Malabad of Kill Joy Studios delivered denim with grit and attitude, prompting more than a few to slip his vests and skirts right there on the spot.

Opening day was a stylish success, with a showcase of curated pieces that were nothing less than covetable. PHx Fashion Group has successfully made an imprint as a platform for up-and-coming Philippine talent and a home for the new kids on the block.

Comme Ci’s Nicole Whisenhunt and Kai Lim.
Trickie Lopa, Adam Pereyra, Allan Matudio, Malou Pineda and Esme Palaganas.
Vogue Philippines’ Pam Quiñones and Ticia Almazan.
Sam Sy Henares, Rod Malanao and Iya Poon.
Ana Amigo and Milka Romero.
Artefino’s Cedie Vargas.
Bea Ledesma
Joanna Preysler
Loralee Soong
Keith Sacasas
Eugene Malabad and Yanna Kalaw.
Gina Magsanoc and Anjou Bengzon.
PHx Fashion Group
Rod Malanao knitwear
Allan Matudio jewelry

