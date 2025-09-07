Nueva Vizcaya slope protection collapses

A portion of the slope protection structure along the newly completed Nueva Vizcaya–Benguet Road collapsed at dawn on Friday, prompting authorities to issue a public advisory and direct the contractor to undertake immediate rectification works at its own expense.

According to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Nueva Vizcaya 2nd District Engineering Office, the incident occurred at chainage K0242+608.50 to K0242+649.00 in Aritao town at around 4:00 a.m. on 5 September. The collapse affected a section of the widened road, triggering embankment erosion and the detachment of slope protection panels.

DPWH engineers said sustained heavy rainfall and saturated soil conditions weakened the structural stability of the slope, causing concrete slope protection works to slide down the embankment. Cracks were also observed in the upper portions of the structure, while fallen debris accumulated downslope.

The collapse resulted in the partial loss of pavement widening and shoulder support, leaving the main carriageway exposed to risks of undermining, especially during continuous rainfall. Although the road remains passable to two lanes, authorities warned that vehicles traveling too close to the collapsed section are at risk. To prevent accidents, the area has been cordoned off with warning signs and barricades.

District Engineer Rosita A. Tinawin, in a formal directive addressed to AMP 723 Construction Corporation President Apolinar M. Pacheco, ordered the contractor to immediately mobilize its team and submit an action plan for repairs.

The project, with Contract ID 24BJ0036, was completed on 4 July 2024. While the Defects Liability Period has lapsed, the project remains under warranty coverage. Under this provision, the contractor is obliged not only to repair structural failures but also to shoulder any resulting damages.

“Any structural failures or defects that may arise shall be addressed by your firm under your continuing obligation,” Tinawin stressed, noting that DPWH will not tolerate delays in restoring the road’s safety and stability.

DPWH clarified that beyond reconstruction, the contractor is also liable for damages caused by the collapse, including those sustained by vehicles and motorists involved in the landslide, as well as medical expenses of affected individuals. These are part of the contractor’s accountability under the contract’s warranty provisions.

Project Engineer Anthony P. Sumaling said the incident was immediately reported to the contractor, while traffic measures were enforced on-site. “The slope was cordoned off and traffic warnings were installed to restrict vehicles from traversing too close to the collapsed edge,” he reported.

DPWH Nueva Vizcaya assured the public that measures are already in place to prevent further risks. However, it reminded motorists to exercise extreme caution when passing through the area.

Meanwhile, a public advisory released by the DPWH confirmed that while the section remains passable, motorists should expect possible inconvenience as rectification works are undertaken.

DPWH emphasized that the collapse should serve as a reminder for contractors that accountability does not end upon project turnover.

“The public’s safety is paramount, and any failure must be promptly addressed at no cost to the government,” the agency said.