Nobody but Chiu

Terrafirma has set its rebuilding bid in motion by tapping big man Geo Chiu as the top overall pick in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Annual Rookie Draft Sunday night at the Mall of Asia Music Hall.

The Dyip invested in ceiling, claiming the 6-foot-10 behemoth not just for added firepower but also for a reliable muscle underneath.

“I’m still shocked,” the 24-year-old Chiu said after his name was called.

The Ateneo de Manila University product will join a squad looking to turn its fortune around under new coach Ronald Tubid after a forgettable 3-30 win-loss record last season.

“I’ll just try to do whatever they ask me to do. Hopefully, I’ll be able to help the team get some wins and have a great season,” Chiu said.

Chiu suited up for Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers and Olympic Qualifying Tournament in 2021, the FIBA Asia Cup in 2022, and FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers in 2023 before spending time abroad playing for the Japan B.League second division side Ehime Orange Vikings.

He also signed with the Taiwan Mustangs in The Asian Tournament last year before ultimately deciding to fulfill his childhood dream.

Chiu is the second straight center to be named No. 1 pick overall after Converge’s Justine Baltazar

“It’s something that every kid has dreamt of. Now I’m here and I’m really thankful for this opportunity and also thankful for the team for drafting me and for believing in me,” Chiu added.

Converge, on the other hand, selected Juan Gomez de Liaño as the second overall pick, a turn the FiberXers got by trading Bryan Santos to Phoenix.

Gomez de Liaño played for University of the Philippines in college before deciding to take his talent to Japan, Lithuania and Korea.

Juan will be the second Gomez de Liaño to play in the league after older brother Javi made his return to play for Magnolia after an offseason trade by his former ball club Terrafirma.

Filipino-Italian Dalph Panopio was tapped by Blackwater as the third overall pick.

Former Ateneo star Chris Koon was drafted No. 4 overall by NorthPort, which has yet to get the PBA Board’s greenlight following Pureblends purchase of its franchise; NLEX used its No. 5 pick to tap Ljay Gonzales; Magnolia selected 6-foot-5 Yukien Andrada as sixth while Meralco took in a pure point guard in Filipino-American Jason Brickman to shore up its backcourt.

At No. 8 was former National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Most Valuable Player Will Gozum (Phoenix), followed by Chris Miller (San Miguel Beer), Christian Manaytay (Rain or Shine), Draft Combine MVP Sonny Estil (Barangay Ginebra) while Letran alum Arthur Roque closed the first round as the Elasto Painters pick.

Meanwhile, Ginebra opened the second round, happening as of press time.

Phoenix selected the 14th overall pick, followed by Blackwater, NorthPort, NLEX, Terrafirma, Meralco, Rain or Shine and Converge. The Elasto Painters chose the 22nd overall pick followed by Ginebra and Rain or Shine once again to wrap the second round.

The third round had Terrafirma picking the initial pick with Phoenix, Blackwater, NorthPort, NLEX, Magnolia, Meralco, Converge, San Miguel, Rain or Shine, Ginebra and TNT following suit.

A total of 128 hopefuls applied for the Draft. However, two Filipino-foreign players withdrew before the start of the Draft Combine after failing to submit the necessary documents.

Four more were cut after the two-day Combine that trimmed the final number of aspirants to 122.