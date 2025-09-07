Negros Power scales up capital push

Razon-led Negros Electric and Power Corp. (Negros Power) has invested over P1.2 billion in infrastructure upgrades and service improvements during its first year of operations, with plans to infuse additional funds to further boost electricity services in Central Negros.

Negros Power president and CEO Roel Castro said the spending is part of the company’s P2.5-billion, five-year development plan.

“We are ahead of target. We have completed about 26 percent of what we committed under the plan,” Castro said.

He acknowledged, however, that the initial P1.2-billion outlay may not be enough to fully rehabilitate the grid but assured that the company is prepared to allocate more capital if needed.

Central Negros power rehab

Since assuming operations in August 2024 through Republic Act 12011, which granted the company its congressional franchise, Negros Power has concentrated on rehabilitating and upgrading facilities inherited from the Central Negros Electric Cooperative.

The cooperative had long been criticized for outdated infrastructure and frequent outages. Its service area covers Bacolod, Bago, Talisay and Silay cities, as well as the municipalities of Murcia and Don Salvador Benedicto.

The company reported a sharp reduction in system loss, from 13 percent to 7 percent in just one year. It also apprehended 1,034 cases of electricity pilferage during the same period.

Under its Sitio Electrification Program, Negros Power energized 30 sitios, benefiting an estimated 1,600 households at a cost of P25 million. The program targets 232 sitios over three years, with a total investment of P250 million.