Motorcycle ‘palit-plaka’ operations expanded

The Land Transportation Office–National Capital Region (LTO-NCR) has expanded its “Palit Plaka Program” to all Driver’s License Renewal Offices across Metro Manila, aiming to speed up the distribution of motorcycle license plates.

Launched on 31 July, the program is designed to provide proper license plates to motorcycle owners whose Certificates of Registration do not have a plate number or are still using their Motor Vehicle (MV) File Number as a temporary plate.

According to LTO-NCR regional director Roque Verzosa III, the expansion will make it more convenient for the public to claim their plates while Assistant regional director Dennis P. Barion noted that the Driver’s License Renewal Offices are typically less crowded than District or Extension Offices.

“LTO-NCR is doing its best to provide more convenience to the public by allowing plate claiming at DLROs,” Barion said.