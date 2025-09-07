Mister and Miss Chinatown Philippines 2025 spotlights Chinese-Filipino heritage and beauty

The spotlight turned bright on Naia Ching and Maria Yza Thalia Uy, both hailing from the Frist District of Quezon City, as they were voted Darlings of the Press during the official press presentation of Mister and Miss Chinatown Philippines (MMCP) 2025.

The event, held at the Glass Ballroom of Okada Manila in Pasay City, marked the beginning of an exciting new chapter for this year’s promising delegates.

A celebration of Chinoy heritage

More than just a beauty pageant, MMCP continues to honor and celebrate Chinese-Filipino or Chinoy identity.

“This pageant is rooted in the Chinoy culture. It’s more than just a presentation. This is the start of an exciting journey for our candidates, something bigger than themselves,” said Vanessa A. Lo, president of the MMCP Foundation. “Mister and Miss Chinatown espouses the values of unity, representation, and advocacy. It’s a platform that will inspire future leaders.”

This year’s candidates

The 12th iteration of the competition features a diverse lineup of male and female candidates proudly representing cities and provinces across the country.

Male candidates are Jury Vicencio Sioson from Navotas City; Raymond Lee from Taguig City; Reymart Olasiman from Las Piñas City; John Loren Yu Aytona from the Fifth District of Quezon City; Bryan Tubongbanua from Parañaque City; Naia Ching from the First District of Quezon City; Nathan Zeb Teng Mendiola from Manila; Rico Monzon from Cavite; Tyron Tecson from Malabon City; Miltton Abraham Chua Li from Bulacan; Kobe Zhang Chan from Cebu; Delmyn Herrera Delmo from Quezon Province; Matt Daniele Tio Ng from San Juan City; Justin Philip Yuhengco from the Second District of Quezon City.

On the other hand, the female delegates are Rachel Ann Jao from Gingoog City; Raiko Hong from Cebu Province; Joanna Joyce Uy from Makati City; Francesca Dominique Chua from Baguio City; Dhennery Gel Mendegia from the Sixth District of Quezon City; Maria Yza Thalia Uy from the First District of Quezon City; Tiffany Tan Lim from Santa Lucia, San Juan City; Rain Pizaña from Pasay City; Sheena Durano from Cebu City; Desiree Joyce Dee Soriano from Manila; Juliana Izabel Lim Huang from San Juan City; Graziel Dianne Tan from Greenhills, San Juan City; Mikaela Lee from Zamboanga City; Rochele Ann Rulloda from Taguig City; and Angelica Datu Legurpa from Parañaque City.

Industry support and opportunities

GMA Sparkle Artist Center’s Vic del Rosario, guest of honor, expressed his commitment to supporting the delegates’ careers.

“This is the 12th edition of the pageant. We, at the Sparkle Center, are committed to support the careers of these young people in the best way we can. We await the winners to be part of our growing family,” he said.

People’s Choice and path to the crown

Fans can make their voices heard through the ongoing online voting. The top two male and female candidates with the highest votes will secure automatic spots in the semi-finals, while the People’s Choice Awardees will advance directly to the top six.

The highly anticipated coronation night will take place this September at the New Frontier Theater, Araneta City, Cubao, Quezon City, where reigning winners Denver Chang and Lourdes de Leon will crown their successors.

With its message of heritage, advocacy, and unity, Mister and Miss Chinatown Philippines 2025 promises to be more than a pageant; it’s a celebration of culture and leadership, where every candidate shines as a future ambassador of the Chinoy community.