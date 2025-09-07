MG shows hybrid power to bank partners

MG Philippines organized the MG Hybrid Experience Drive to present its newest hybrid vehicles to representatives of the country’s major financial institutions. The event featured the all-new MG ZS Hybrid+ and the MG3 Hybrid+, alongside demonstrations of MG Pilot, the brand’s advanced driver-assistance system.

Forty officers from prominent banks participated in the activity. Institutions represented included Banco de Oro Unibank, Bank of China, Bank of the Philippine Islands, China Bank Savings, China Banking Corporation, EastWest Bank, Maybank, Philippine National Bank, Philippine Savings Bank, Philtrust Bank, Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation, Security Bank Corporation and Sterling Bank of Asia.

The program commenced with a briefing before participants joined a convoy designed to replicate a variety of real-world driving scenarios. The route included congested city thoroughfares, high-speed expressways, and ascending roadways, providing an opportunity to evaluate hybrid performance in diverse conditions commonly encountered by Filipino motorists.

To underscore efficiency, the event included a fuel economy challenge. Security Bank achieved the highest result, recording 25.6 kilometers per liter in the MG ZS Hybrid+. Bank of the Philippine Islands followed with 23.8 km/L, also in the ZS Hybrid+, while EastWest Bank obtained 20.8 km/L using the MG3 Hybrid+. These results highlighted the capacity of hybrid technology to deliver fuel savings without compromising performance.