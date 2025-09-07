MG shows hybrid power to bank partners

MG Philippines organized the MG Hybrid Experience Drive to present its newest hybrid vehicles to representatives of the country’s major financial institutions. The event featured the all-new MG ZS Hybrid+ and the MG3 Hybrid+, alongside demonstrations of MG Pilot, the brand’s advanced driver-assistance system.
Forty officers from prominent banks participated in the activity. Institutions represented included Banco de Oro Unibank, Bank of China, Bank of the Philippine Islands, China Bank Savings, China Banking Corporation, EastWest Bank, Maybank, Philippine National Bank, Philippine Savings Bank, Philtrust Bank, Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation, Security Bank Corporation and Sterling Bank of Asia.
The program commenced with a briefing before participants joined a convoy designed to replicate a variety of real-world driving scenarios. The route included congested city thoroughfares, high-speed expressways, and ascending roadways, providing an opportunity to evaluate hybrid performance in diverse conditions commonly encountered by Filipino motorists.
To underscore efficiency, the event included a fuel economy challenge. Security Bank achieved the highest result, recording 25.6 kilometers per liter in the MG ZS Hybrid+. Bank of the Philippine Islands followed with 23.8 km/L, also in the ZS Hybrid+, while EastWest Bank obtained 20.8 km/L using the MG3 Hybrid+. These results highlighted the capacity of hybrid technology to deliver fuel savings without compromising performance.
Participants were likewise able to assess MG Pilot, a suite of technologies intended to enhance safety and convenience. Among the systems tested were Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Assist, Intelligent Speed Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Traffic Jam Assist. Each was demonstrated under varying conditions to show its potential benefits for everyday driving.
The Hybrid Experience Drive also served a broader purpose of reinforcing MG Philippines’ collaboration with the banking sector. By strengthening these partnerships, the company intends to expand access to hybrid mobility through faster loan approvals, competitive financing schemes, and enhanced visibility of its vehicles in banking channels.
Through the introduction of the ZS Hybrid+ and MG3 Hybrid+, MG Philippines seeks to position hybrid vehicles as viable options for Filipino motorists, combining fuel efficiency and reduced emissions with practical usability.