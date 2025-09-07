Marcos signs 2 laws boosting C. Luzon

BALANGA CITY, Bataan — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed into law two measures that aim to strengthen sports and healthcare services in Central Luzon.

On 29 August, the President inked Republic Act 12239 and RA 12240, which were later published in the Official Gazette. The first law establishes the Bataan High School for Sports in Bagac, while the second upgrades the Aurora Medical Center in Baler.

RA 12239 seeks to nurture young Filipino athletes by providing them with a dedicated school that combines regular education with advanced sports training. The Department of Education will oversee the school, working closely with the Philippine Sports Commission and the National Academy of Sports.

Aside from following the standard curriculum under the Enhanced Basic Education Act of 2013, the school will put a stronger focus on sports and physical education. It will also develop sports programs and facilities, forge partnerships both locally and internationally, and create career development opportunities for its teachers and staff.

Initial funding will come from the Schools Division Office of Bataan, while succeeding budgets will be included in the General Appropriations Act.