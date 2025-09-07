Marcos hails Eala’s historic net triumph

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Sunday hailed Alex Eala’s latest triumph in winning a Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) singles match, stressing “that the whole nation shares her triumph.”

The 20-year-old Eala won her first-ever WTA-level tournament (See related story, Page 21) at the Guadalajara 125 Open in Mexico.

“History has been written by Alex Eala as she becomes the first Filipino to win a WTA singles title!,” the President wrote in his social media post on Sunday.

“Congratulations Alex Eala! Your victory is the victory of the entire nation. We will do everything so that more Filipino athletes will follow in these footsteps and show the world the talent and heart of the Filipino,” Marcos added.

Eala fought from a set down and defeated Hungary’s Panna Udvardy, 1-6, 7-5, 6-3, in the finals at the Grandstand Caliente to clinch her first-ever WTA singles crown on Sunday.

Currently ranked World No. 75, Eala has already won five International Tennis Federation (ITF) singles titles and the 2022 US Open girls’ trophy.

Eala’s WTA ranking is expected to go up after her victory.