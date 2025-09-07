Lynk & Co starts Lynk Ups

Lynk & Co opened its doors to something different in Alabang. Instead of a typical launch with long speeches and spec sheets, the brand tried a people-first gathering called Lynk Ups. It happened at the Karrera Showroom and pulled in owners, their guests, and a few media folks for an afternoon that felt more like a community meet than a car event.

The idea was to put interesting people in one room, start good conversations, and let the cars be part of the backdrop. Host Justin Quirino kept things moving while entrepreneur RJ Ledesma talked about leadership, lifestyle, and building networks that actually help you grow. It was practical and down to earth, the kind of talk that makes you think about the habits that make you grow as a person and as an entrepreneur.

The 02 E SUV and the new 08 EM P, fresh from the North EDSA dealership debut, stood front and center. Test drives were easy to book and not limited to the guest list. Walk-ins from the cafe next door joined the line, which gave the afternoon a relaxed, come-as-you-are feel.

Lynk Ups felt like a living room conversation about daily routines and the communities we build around shared interests. The cars were there to be driven and discussed, but the bigger goal was to get people talking to each other. As Brand Head and Sales Director Timothy Sytin put it, the plan is to grow a space where owners find a mix of innovation and real shared experiences. He called Lynk Ups a movement and, judging by the mood in the room, the word did not feel out of place.

In a market crowded with unveilings and stage lights, Lynk Ups tries another lane. It keeps the gloss where it belongs on the vehicles and puts the spotlight on the owners who live with them every day. That may be the best way to build a brand community. You make it useful, keep it warm, and let the conversations do the rest.