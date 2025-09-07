LTO collects P22.5B, confident of hitting 2025 target

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) announced Sunday that it has collected more than P22.5 billion in revenues from January to August this year.

LTO Chief, Assistant Secretary Vigor D. Mendoza II, said the strong collection was driven by the agency’s aggressive policy reforms, particularly in motor vehicle registration and the strict enforcement of road safety regulations.

“With the rate of our monthly revenue collection, we are on the right track of achieving our P34 billion collection target for this year,” Mendoza said.

Last year, Mendoza raised the collection target following the rollout of reforms aimed at improving services and maximizing revenue. He underscored that the money remitted to the National Treasury helps fund government programs and projects, including those for the poor.

Mendoza credited the efficient collections to LTO personnel, whom he described as the backbone of the agency’s frontline operations.

“We also owe this achievement to our hardworking personnel on the frontline. And I express my gratitude for their services to the LTO, to the Filipino people,” he said.

Since assuming office, Mendoza has moved to address contractualization within the agency, paving the way for long-serving employees to secure plantilla positions. He said regularization is both a reward for dedication and a step to boost morale among personnel.

Mendoza urged LTO employees to sustain their efforts to meet the P34-billion revenue collection target for 2025.