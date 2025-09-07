Liza Diño wins SC case on health care support for FDCP employees

Former Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) Chairperson and actress Liza Diño has opened up about a deeply personal and hard-fought legal battle that stemmed from her decision to prioritize her employees’ health during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A humanitarian decision

In a Facebook post, Diño recalled how she secured prepaid health cards for FDCP employees in 2020, many of whom were under contracts of service and lacked sufficient medical coverage.

“During the pandemic, I extended health care support for my FDCP employees coz halos lahat ay contract of service and dahil COVID, I wanted to give assurance na magagamot sila pag naospital sila,” Diño explained.

The health cards, valid for one year, were meant to give staff peace of mind at a time when hospitalization was both costly and urgent.

COA disallowance and legal battle

However, the Commission on Audit (COA) later disallowed the move, arguing that employees already had PhilHealth coverage. COA also insisted that Diño personally return the disbursed amount of P880,000.

“Alam naman natin hindi preventive care ang PhilHealth at ma-avail mo ay 20% lang pag nagkasakit ka,” she wrote, stressing that her intent was purely humanitarian.

Refusing to back down, Diño brought the case all the way to the Supreme Court, determined to fight for what she believed was right.

After years of legal battle, Diño finally received vindication. Just two days ago, the Supreme Court ruled in her favor, recognizing her actions as rooted in social justice.

“The Supreme Court recognized that what I did was in the name of social justice, hence excused us from having to return the amount,” she announced.