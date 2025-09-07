Leptospirosis cases further decline

Leptospirosis cases in the country further declined as the Department of Health (DOH) logged one case from 31 August to 4 September.

This is lower than the 1,147 cases recorded from 3 to 9 August, a week after Typhoons "Crising," "Dante," and "Emong."

The DOH reminded the public that its fast lanes remain on standby in case the number of leptospirosis cases increases due to flooding brought by the tropical depression and the southwest monsoon.

In total, 4,859 cases of leptospirosis were recorded from 8 June until 4 Sept., a week after the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration declared the start of the rainy season.

The public is reminded to immediately consult the fast lanes of DOH hospitals or their nearest health centers if they have been submerged in floodwaters or exposed to mud so that the risk level can be assessed and appropriate treatment can be provided.

Leptospirosis is a serious infection from wading in floodwaters contaminated with rat or animal urine.

Leptospirosis symptoms include fever, headache, chills, and muscle aches, particularly in the calves and back. Some individuals may also experience red eyes, vomiting, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, and rash.

In more severe cases, leptospirosis can lead to jaundice or yellowing of the skin and eyes, kidney failure, meningitis, and lung problems.