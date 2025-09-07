Lacson to Marcos: ‘We have your back’ vs flood profiteers

Senator Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson on Sunday threw his full support behind President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s fight against corruption in flood control projects, vowing to help expose and bring to justice those profiting from the suffering of ordinary Filipinos.

"We have your back, Sir," Lacson posted on his X (formerly Twitter), expressing solidarity with the President following the latter’s emotional remarks over the weekend.

“We feel you, Mr. President. You have given me and my team the firm resolve to do our part in exposing, even compiling solid evidence to nail these 'greedy flood-control profiteers' and their cohorts both in the public and private sectors,” he added.

The President, in a teaser video for an upcoming podcast episode released Saturday night, appeared visibly emotional as he decried the injustice faced by hardworking Filipinos, while a corrupt few continue to enrich themselves at the public’s expense.

“Mabuti kung masamang tao yan, dapat parusahan. Hindi naman. Walang ginawa iyan kundi magtrabaho, kundi mahalin ang pamilya. Ba’t mo paparusahan? Para magpayaman ka? That makes no sense to me,” President Marcos said in the video, referring to the plight of ordinary citizens burdened by substandard public services and worsening floods.

Lacson has been vocal about the issue of corruption in flood control projects.

In a privilege speech last 20 August, he exposed substandard and even non-existent, known as “ghost," flood projects, citing systemic corruption involving both public officials and private contractors.

He also lauded the administration’s efforts to increase transparency, including the launch of the “Sumbong sa Pangulo” website that allows citizens to report the status of flood control projects in their areas.

Over the weekend, the senator reiterated his willingness to support the new leadership of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), promising to provide what he described as "damning evidence" against the department's “rotten fruits.”

Lacson is scheduled to deliver a follow-up privilege speech on Wednesday, 10 September, where he is expected to unveil more details and evidence surrounding corruption in flood control spending.

The senator’s continued exposé is seen by many as a significant boost to the administration's anti-corruption campaign, particularly in infrastructure spending, a sector long plagued by irregularities.