Lacson names DPWH's Cabral in early budget insertions

Senator Panfilo "Ping" Lacson on Sunday, 7 September, named a high-ranking official of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) as the one who allegedly called up and invited at least one lawmaker to make early insertions in the proposed national budget for 2026.

In a radio interview, Lacson disclosed that a caller claiming to be "Undersecretary Cabral" called up a staff member of Senator Vicente "Tito" Sotto III shortly after the May 2025 senatorial elections and asked them to propose what they wanted to insert in the National Expenditure Program (NEP) for 2026.

"One 'Undersecretary Cabral' called Sotto's staff and told them to insert what they wanted to insert. If Sen. Sotto was one of those called by that executive, who else could have been contacted similarly and submitted their proposed insertions?" he said.

"Sen. Sotto told me he did not submit anything because we are advocating transparency and good governance. The question now is, how many members of the House and Senate made insertions?" he added.

The DPWH website lists Maria Catalina Cabral as Undersecretary for Planning, Public-Private Partnership, and Information Management Services.

On 1 September, Cabral represented the DPWH during the Senate Blue Ribbon hearing after the agency's former chief, Manuel Bonoan, asked himself to be excused from answering queries, citing his resignation.

DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon, who took his oath as the new agency's head on 1 September, ordered on his first day in office all officials of the DPWH--from the top posts in central office down to the district level--to submit their courtesy resignations.

The directive covers all undersecretaries, assistant secretaries, division heads, regional directors, and district engineers nationwide.

Meanwhile, an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) has been issued against Cabral and 34 other DPWH officials and contractors who are allegedly linked to questionable flood control projects.