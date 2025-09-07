Katipunan Ave. shooting suspect surrenders

A 53-year-old man surrendered to police over the weekend in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred last week, according to a statement from the Quezon City Police District (QCPD).

The suspect, identified as alias Noly, turned himself in to authorities in Tondo, Manila, on Saturday.

According to police, Noly and the victim got into a fight on 5 September along Katipunan Avenue in Barangay UP Campus. During the altercation, Noly allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot the victim three times in the chest and once in the head.

The suspect then fled the scene on a motorcycle, while the victim was taken to the Quezon City Medical Center but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police were able to identify and locate the suspect after finding his Facebook account. They contacted his son through Messenger, who then helped convince his father to surrender.

A background check revealed that Noly had a previous case for falsification of a public document in November 2023. He now faces a murder charge, which will be filed with the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

“This arrest demonstrates the QCPD’s unwavering commitment to uphold the rule of law and ensure the safety of our communities,” said QCPD acting chief Col. Randy Glenn Silvio.

“Through intelligence-driven operations and the cooperation of the public, no individual will be allowed to evade accountability for violent crimes,” he added.