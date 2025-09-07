Jong Madaliday wins grand champion title in The Clash 2025

It was a night of powerful voices, heartfelt stories, and dreams finally realized as Jong Madaliday of North Cotabato emerged as the Grand Champion of The Clash 2025.

A Journey Years in the Making

For Jong, the victory was nothing short of a full-circle moment. He first joined The Clash in 2018 as part of Season 1, finishing as runner-up. Seven years later, the returning Clasher finally claimed the top prize, proving that persistence and passion truly pay off.

Jong’s journey has been shaped by family and music. Inspired by his parents’ love for the arts, he pursued a career in singing even when only his mother and uncle supported his dreams. “’Yung mga pangarap ng mga tito ko dati, parang ako na lang ‘yung nagtuloy. I want to prove something to them… na kaya akong buhayin ng music ko,” he shared.

One of his proudest achievements this season was moving audiences and judges to tears with his stirring rendition of “Iris” by The Goo Goo Dolls. “Parang sinabay ko sila dun sa kwento ko. ‘Iris’ is what I wanted to say but couldn’t express. I poured it all into the song,” he said.

With his win, Jong hopes to fulfill his long-time promise of bringing his mother on a pilgrimage to Mecca, while also giving back to his community in North Cotabato. “I want to help people din sa amin kasi ang dami ding medyo ‘di gaano kaganda ang buhay nila.”

The Finalists’ Dreams and Dedication

Though Jong took home the crown, his fellow finalists also left a lasting mark on the competition.

• Juary turned emotional as she spoke about her desire to lift her family out of hardship. Coming from a home devastated by flooding, she dreams of building a proper house for them. “Kapag ibinigay sa ‘kin ng Lord itong season na ‘to, gagamitin ko ‘yun to bless other people din,” she said. For her, The Clash is both a platform and a prayer answered.

• Arabelle vowed to continue her lifelong journey in music, no matter where life takes her. “Ever since, music has been my life, and it will be my life forever,”she declared. Determined to grow as an artist, she aspires to leave behind songs that people will remember her by. “I want to be like the singers I idolize—na may iniwan silang maalala ng mga tao. I want that to happen to me, too.”

• Liafer, the youngest of the finalists, expressed gratitude for the experience and looked forward to resuming his studies, which he had to set aside during tapings. “’Di ko lang po alam kung mag-e-enroll ba ‘ko dito sa Manila or babalik pa ng Mindanao para ipagpatuloy ‘yung school,” he said.

A Celebration of Voices

The Clash 2025 has once again showcased the depth of Filipino talent—voices that carry not just melodies, but also stories of faith, resilience, and hope. For Jong Madaliday, this season was a long-awaited vindication of his passion for music, and for his fellow finalists, it was a stepping stone toward bigger dreams.

As the curtains close on another season, one thing is clear: the voices born from The Clash are destined to echo far beyond the stage.