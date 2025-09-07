Jeep plunges below after road gives way

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has directed a private contractor to immediately repair a collapsed section of the Nueva Vizcaya-Benguet Road in Aritao, Nueva Vizcaya, after the incident sent a jeep loaded with tomatoes plunging into the gap before dawn on Friday, 5 September.

The damaged portion sits along Barangay Kirang near the boundary of Barangay Baan, an area prone to erosion. The jeep was on its way to the Nueva Vizcaya Agricultural Terminal (NVAT) when the pavement suddenly gave way.

Rescuers rushed the victims to Lt. Tidang Memorial Hospital — the driver sustained minor injuries while his passenger, a woman with a fractured leg, was declared in stable condition.

Contractor held accountable

The collapsed section was part of a newly completed project under Contract ID 24BJ0036, finished only on 4 July 2024 by AMP 723 Construction Corporation.

While the Defects Liability Period (DLP) has already lapsed, DPWH clarified that the project remains under warranty coverage. This means the contractor is obligated not just to repair the structural failure but also to compensate for damages, including losses to vehicles and medical expenses of those injured.

In a strongly worded directive, District Engineer Rosita Tinawin ordered the company to immediately mobilize its team and submit an action plan for restoration.

“Any structural failures or defects that may arise shall be addressed by your firm under your continuing obligation,” Tinawin said. “The public’s safety is paramount, and any failure must be promptly addressed at no cost to the government.”

DPWH also stressed that beyond physical reconstruction, accountability extends to ensuring the safety of motorists and preventing future failures.

Cause of collapse

Based on DPWH’s initial investigation, the collapse occurred around 4 a.m. between chainage K0242+608.50 and K0242+649.00.

Engineers found that days of heavy rainfall saturated the soil, weakening the embankment. This caused the concrete slope protection panels to slide down, leading to the erosion of the widened road shoulder. Cracks were also seen at the upper portion of the slope, while fallen debris accumulated downslope.

“The soil mass gave way due to saturation, undermining the slope protection works,” one DPWH engineer explained.

Road still open, but risky

Despite the collapse, the road remains two-lane passable, though authorities have warned motorists against driving too close to the damaged side.

Project Engineer Anthony Sumaling said traffic management was quickly enforced.

“The slope was cordoned off and traffic warnings were installed to restrict vehicles from traversing too close to the collapsed edge,” he said.

Temporary barricades, warning signs and reflective devices have been set up.

Still, DPWH warned that continuous rain could further erode the embankment and expose the main carriageway to greater risks.

Advisory to the public

In a public advisory, DPWH assured motorists that rectification works will begin without delay, though temporary inconvenience should be expected.

“This incident is a reminder that accountability doesn’t end when a project is turned over,” the agency said. “Contractors must ensure their work can withstand conditions on the ground, especially when public safety is at stake.”