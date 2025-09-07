JAC owners get warranty assurance

JAC vehicle owners in the Philippines can breathe easy as Astara, the brand’s new local distributor, announced that warranties for units sold prior to its takeover will continue to be honored. The move aims to reassure customers worried about after-sales support during the transition.

Astara confirmed that all JAC models purchased between 2017 and 2023, including the S2, S3 and T8 pickup, remain covered under their original warranty terms. “We want JAC owners to know they’re not being left behind,” said Dong Magsajo, Astara Philippines media affairs director. He added that the company is working with service centers to ensure parts supply and warranty claims are processed without delay.

To make things easier, Astara is preparing a dedicated online portal where owners can register their vehicles at no cost. The system will help track warranty status and streamline service bookings. In the meantime, appointments can still be made directly through authorized JAC service centers or via the company’s customer service hotline.

On top of the warranty assurance, Astara is rolling out a special “welcome home” program for JAC passenger vehicles bought from 2017 to 2023. Owners of these units are entitled to a free check-up and free Preventive Maintenance Service (PMS), regardless of warranty status. “We hear our customers who may have felt left out during recent changes,” said Tonette Lee, JAC brand head. “This program is our way of saying thank you for your trust and patience.”

The free PMS initiative comes with added benefits. JAC owners who bring in their vehicles to official service centers can also get up to 10 percent off on parts and 20 percent off on labor. Astara assures that all work will be handled by JAC-trained technicians for peace of mind.

Currently, JAC Philippines has three authorized service centers located in Iloilo, Manila Bay and Quezon Avenue. Astara says the network will grow to seven within the next six months, to reduce waiting times and improve access to expert care in more areas.