Iloilo mayor orders review of Discaya flood projects

Following the suspension of the licenses of nine firms owned by Sarah Discaya by the Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board (PCAB), the local government of Iloilo City is seeking a halt and a comprehensive review of all ongoing flood control projects there.

In a Facebook post, Iloilo City Mayor Raisa Treñas issued the call after discovering irregularities in one flood mitigation project in Barangay Mohon, Arevalo, where plant boxes were constructed in the middle of bike lanes.

Treñas said the project description does not match what is actually being built, prompting her to order a review of all flood control projects handled by Discaya-linked firms.

Currently, five flood control projects are being constructed by three of the nine Discaya-owned firms, including St. Timothy Construction Corporation, Alpha and Omega General Contractor and Development Corporation, and YPR General Contractor and Construction Supply, Inc.

Instead of alleviating the city’s flood issues, the mayor said some of the projects may have worsened the situation due to faulty design.

“Some of the projects are the main reasons kung bakit nagko-cause din ng baha dito. Kasi dati noong wala ang mga projects na iyon. Gumawa sila ng project na waterways tapos nilalagay nila flood protection pero bike lane din or access road,” Treñas explained.

The mayor also directed a review of whether the Discaya-owned firms hold valid mayor’s and business permits.

PCAB last week revoked the contractors’ licenses of nine Discaya-owned firms, including St. Gerrard Construction General Contractor & Dev’t Corporation, Alpha & Omega General Contractor & Dev’t Corporation, St. Timothy Construction Corporation, Amethyst Horizon Builders and General Contractor & Dev’t Corp., St. Matthew General Contractor & Development Corporation, Great Pacific Builders and General Contractor, Inc., YPR General Contractor and Construction Supply, Inc., Way Maker OPC, and Elite General Contractor and Development Corp.

St. Timothy Construction Corporation and St. Matthew General Contractor & Development Corporation were among those identified by the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee as having “ghost projects.” The committee reported that the two contractors were linked to four such projects.

During his visit to Iloilo City, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. criticized the delays and poor implementation of flood control projects after inspecting two flood mitigation projects in Barangay San Isidro, Jaro district.

“Sa aking pagbisita sa Iloilo, nakita natin ang mga delayed at palpak na flood control projects na lalo pang nagpapalala ng pagbaha,” Marcos said in a Facebook post.

Treñas earlier called for accountability from Iloilo Lone District Rep. Jamjam Baronda, citing the damage caused by her infrastructure projects, including the controversial Mohon project.

"Our people are suffering because of this, and the damage is immense, not only in Iloilo City but also in our neighboring municipalities. This situation cannot continue, and we demand accountability," she said.