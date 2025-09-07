Alex Eala is expected to get a huge payday after clinching the Guadalajara 125 Open in Mexico last Sunday.

By just reaching the final of thisprestigious Women's Tennis Association (WTA) 125 event, Eala was already assured of $8,400 or an estimate of P276,000.

But after bearing Panna Udvardy of Hungary, 1-6, 7-5, 6-3, for winning her first Women's Tennis Association (WTA) title, Eala is set to get $15,500 or P878,000.

For comparison, Eala took home $ 332, 160 or 19 million or for making iy to the semifinal of the Miami Open, a WTA 1000 event, last March.

In the Eastbourne Open in the United Kingdom last June, the Rafael Nadal Academy gradute poxeted $ 30,380 or P 1.7 million for making it to the final.