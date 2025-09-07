Honor unveils AI phone, tablet

Artificial Intelligence mobile phone firm Honor launched a next-generation foldable smartphone dubbed Honor Magic V5 with Globe.

As the world’s thinnest and lightest inward-folding smartphone to date, the phone is available with Globe Postpaid’s All-New GPlan PLUS 1799 with P2,813 monthly cash out.

“Honor Magic V5 represents the cutting edge of smartphone industrial design and innovation, including the world’s first mass-produced 6,100mAh silicon-carbon battery with 25 percent silicon content. Empowered by AI, the agentic YOYO assistant introduces new AI features to help users make the most of the large screens,” Honor Philippines vice president Stephen Cheng said.

Foldable, durable

Honor Magic V5 sets an industry benchmark for portability, featuring an ultra-slim 8.8 millimeter (mm) body and weighing as little as 217 grams. This revolutionary process enhances structural reliability and integrity, delivering an almost crease-free fold and elevating the user experience that can be felt with every interaction.

Honor also unveiled the sleek and powerful Honor MagicPad 3, designed for today’s on-the-go professionals and creators for P49,999.

“Weighing just 595g and with a slim profile of 5.79mm in thickness, this ultra-portable tablet combines a stunning 13.3-inch LCD display, long battery life, immersive Eight Speakers HONOR Spatial Audio, and cutting-edge AI Office features. With its premium build quality and innovative connectivity, it’s the ultimate blend of style, performance and connectivity for work and play,” Cheng added.