Honor launches Magic V5 foldable and MagicPad 3 in the Philippines

HONOR rolled out two new devices in the Philippines on 5 September 2025: the HONOR Magic V5 foldable smartphone via Globe and the HONOR MagicPad 3 tablet for retail.

The Magic V5 is positioned as the world’s thinnest and lightest inward-folding phone, measuring 8.8mm and starting at 217g. It carries a 7.95-inch inner display and 6.43-inch cover screen, IP58/IP59 dust- and water-resistance, a carbon-fiber–reinforced inner panel, and an Anti-scratch NanoCrystal Shield on the outer display.

Durability features include a Super Steel Hinge (rated up to 2,300 MPa tensile strength). A 6,100mAh silicon-carbon battery (on the 1TB model) supports 66W wired and 50W wireless charging, paired with a 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and MagicOS 9.0.1 with the YOYO AI agent. The rear camera system combines a 64MP periscope telephoto, 50MP wide, and 50MP ultra-wide.

Globe lists the device on All-New GPlan PLUS 1799 with a monthly cashout of P2,813 for 24 months, with a bundled HONOR Pad X8a for new lines.