Honor launches Magic V5 foldable and MagicPad 3 in the Philippines

HONOR rolled out two new devices in the Philippines on 5 September 2025: the HONOR Magic V5 foldable smartphone via Globe and the HONOR MagicPad 3 tablet for retail.
The Magic V5 is positioned as the world’s thinnest and lightest inward-folding phone, measuring 8.8mm and starting at 217g. It carries a 7.95-inch inner display and 6.43-inch cover screen, IP58/IP59 dust- and water-resistance, a carbon-fiber–reinforced inner panel, and an Anti-scratch NanoCrystal Shield on the outer display.
Durability features include a Super Steel Hinge (rated up to 2,300 MPa tensile strength). A 6,100mAh silicon-carbon battery (on the 1TB model) supports 66W wired and 50W wireless charging, paired with a 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and MagicOS 9.0.1 with the YOYO AI agent. The rear camera system combines a 64MP periscope telephoto, 50MP wide, and 50MP ultra-wide.
Globe lists the device on All-New GPlan PLUS 1799 with a monthly cashout of P2,813 for 24 months, with a bundled HONOR Pad X8a for new lines.
Aimed at mobile work and content creation, the MagicPad 3 features a 13.3-inch LCD (3,200×2,136) at up to 165Hz with a 91% screen-to-body ratio, TÜV Rheinland low blue light and flicker-free certifications, and dynamic dimming. The tablet weighs 595g, is 5.79mm thin, and ships with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.
Power comes from a 12,450mAh battery with 66W fast charging. An eight-speaker setup supports HONOR Spatial Audio, while AI tools cover writing aids, meeting transcription and minutes, and handwriting-to-text, alongside cross-device collaboration and Cross-OS WorkStation features.
Priced at P49,999 in Gray, it includes a free Magic Keyboard and Pencil at launch.