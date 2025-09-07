GWM Cannon arrives in CDO

GWM Philippines has brought its new Cannon pickup truck to Cagayan de Oro (CdO), giving drivers in Northern Mindanao a first look at the brand’s latest model. The showcase was hosted by GWM Cagayan de Oro under Otto Motto Mobility Inc.

Dax Avenido, brand head and marketing director of GWM Philippines, said the city was a fitting stop for the Cannon’s roadshow. “Cagayan de Oro represents both progress and adventure, and we believe the new Cannon is a pickup that matches this energy perfectly,” he shared.

To make the truck more accessible, GWM is offering an all-in down payment of P58,000. The brand hopes this will open the doors for more Filipinos who want a pickup that can handle both daily commutes and tougher drives.

The Cannon is built with a balance of strength and comfort, positioned as a truck that can take on rough terrain while still providing the kind of features expected for city use. GWM says this model reflects its push to offer reliable and future-ready vehicles to local customers.

The timing of the regional debut comes as the company reports strong momentum. This July, GWM Philippines recorded its highest monthly sales since it entered the local market.

With dealerships like GWM Cagayan de Oro, the brand is steadily expanding across the country, aiming to give more motorists access to vehicles that promise performance, style and value.