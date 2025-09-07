SUBSCRIBE NOW
Going nuts over coconuts

'This fair shows that our coconut industry is more than raw materials. It is about proudly made finished products that compete in international markets and that should have a stronger place in the daily lives of Filipinos.'
The DTI COCONUTPhilippines Trade Fair 2025 officially opened last 29 August at the Megatrade Hall, SM Megamall, and ran until 2 September. The event was organized by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in partnership with the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA), and supported by the Coconut Farmers and Industry Development Plan program. The six-day fair showcased the Philippines’ thriving coconut industry and brought together exhibitors from across the country.

Now on its second year, the fair has grown into a national showcase with 220 exhibitors representing Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao gathering farmer beneficiaries, micro, small and medium enterprises, and innovators. It also served as the official launch of COCONUT NATION — campaign that will continue into 2026 with more initiatives to strengthen and modernize the coconut industry locally and for export.

“This fair shows that our coconut industry is more than raw materials. It is about proudly made finished products that compete in international markets and should have a stronger place in the daily lives of Filipinos,” said DTI Secretary Ma. Cristina A. Roque.

DTI and PCA hope to entice more Filipinos to support our country's coconut industry.

(FROM left) Isabelle Daza-Semblat, DTI Secretary Ma. Cristina Aldeguer-Roque, Consul Vanessa Pastor-Ledesma, Tomas Pastor and Remedios Pastor.
COCONUT mascots.
Department of Agriculture Assistant Secretary Philip Young.
DTI-CIDG Assistant Secretary Nylah Rizza Bautista.
Mia Borromeo and Tokie Tantoco-Enriquez.
Maricris Brias and Hera Geriene.
Marilen Elizalde and Nikki Menchaca.
Dr. Dexter R. Buted, Administrator of the Philippine Coconut Authority.
San Juan City Vice Mayor Jose Angelo Rafael Agcaoili.
Bubbles Paraiso
Jeremy Favia
Island rkoc Homedecors and Accessories.
Mang Ed Handicrafts.
Obhet'z Arts and Craft.
Dierde Export Trading.
Jhaz Footwear.
Philippine Coconut Authority
CoconutPhilippines Trade Fair
DTI coconut industry

