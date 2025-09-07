Gibo to represent Phl at Seoul Defense Dialogue, 75th UN Command anniv

Defense Secretary Gilberto “Gibo” Teodoro Jr. will represent the country in the Seoul Defense Dialogue (SDD) 2025 and the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations Command (UNC) from 8 to 9 September in Seoul, South Korea.

Teodoro is expected to discuss the country’s defense engagements in promotion of a secure and stable Indo-Pacific region.

The defense chief is set to deliver his remarks during Plenary Session 1, dubbed “Mitigating Geopolitical Rivalries and Restoring Strategic Stability,” at the Opening Ceremony of the SDD 2025.

On the sidelines of the Dialogue, Teodoro, together with senior officials of the Department of National Defense (DND), will engage in a series of bilateral meetings with counterparts from various countries.

These discussions will center on enhancing defense cooperation and addressing key regional and global security issues.

The Department of National Defense (DND) said the Philippines’ participation in the SDD and UNC anniversary reaffirms the country’s commitment to a rules-based international order and its resolve to foster peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

The SDD, annually hosted by the Republic of Korea’s Ministry of National Defense, is a leading multilateral forum that brings together defense ministers, senior officials, and experts to discuss pressing security challenges.