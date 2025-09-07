Garbin, Tiangco trade barbs over budget 'insertions'

Navotas Rep. Toby Tiangco’s relentless tirades against Ako Bicol Rep. Elizaldy Co over alleged “insertions” in this year’s budget are less about legitimate criticism and more about a “personal vendetta,” a lawmaker asserted over the weekend.

Ako Bicol Rep. Alfredo Garbin defended his colleague after Tiangco accused Co — appropriations committee chair in the previous Congress — of making P13.8 billion worth of insertions in the 2025 budget.

Garbin told DAILY TRIBUNE he is not buying Tiangco’s imputations as mere concern but personal frustrations for his botched attempt to run for House speaker, and to head the powerful appropriations panel.

Tiangco was among the rumored contenders to Speaker Martin Romualdez for the chamber’s top post, though he did not formalize his bid due to an alleged lack of political support. His ambition to chair the appropriations panel, which oversees the annual budget, was also an open secret.

“It’s likely a personal vendetta. Because if he's all about transparency and accountability, then he should investigate his own backyard, where those very popular flood control contractors, involved in the ghost projects, were awarded contracts. If I hadn’t exposed it, the public wouldn't know about it,” Garbin said in a mix of English and Filipino.

“We don't understand where his complaint is coming from. Is it because he didn't win or wasn’t favored to become Speaker? Or is it because his dream of becoming an appro [chairman] didn't materialize?” he added.

Garbin further slammed Tiangco, saying he himself made insertions in this year’s budget amounting to over P529 million, 65 to 70 percent of which allegedly went to flood control.

According to Garbin, among the firms that bagged the contracts were the Discaya-led St. Timothy Construction Corporation and Syms Construction Trading, both embroiled in “ghost” and substandard projects.

“Then he should investigate himself because, as we speak, the contracts awarded to St. Timothy and Syms, if you combine them, have almost reached half a billion in Navotas. It seems like these two are his favorites,” Garbin said.

“There are many more Discaya-related projects in his district… He should stop using Cong. Zaldy [as scapegoat] because he's no longer in the appro,” the solon added.

Tiangco claps back

Tiangco, in response, told DAILY TRIBUNE that the Syms flood control project in Navotas had already been completed, while two flood mitigation initiatives and one bridge retrofitting by St. Timothy are still ongoing.

Nonetheless, Tiangco said he’s “more than willing to be investigated by the independent commission because I’m not a congtractor,” a portmanteau of congressman and contractor.

Co has been at the center of controversy after President Marcos Jr. named Sunwest Inc., formerly Sunwest Construction and Development Corporation, as among the top 15 construction firms that bagged P100 billion in flood control projects from June 2022 to May this year — about 20 percent of the P545.64 billion allotted for flood control since Marcos took office.

The Albay-based Sunwest was established in 1997 and co-founded by Co. The Bicolano lawmaker claims he divested from the firm when he ran for Congress in 2019, but official records state otherwise.

Tiangco also said that because Navotas is below sea level and prone to flooding, requests for additional funding are necessary and “no secret.”

In a separate statement on Saturday, Tiangco told Garbin to stop “diverting the issue” and to refrain from making excuses “for his boss.”

Last week, during the first day of the House probe into flood control anomalies, Tiangco backed calls to summon Co and former Senate finance committee chair Grace Poe to the next hearing on Tuesday to explain alleged billions in insertions during last year’s bicameral conference committee.

Tiangco brought a flash drive and attempted to present what he described as evidence of Co’s alleged role in the insertions.

“I could not have made any insertion because I was not a member of the bicameral conference committee. [The] P529 million was the amount approved in the Bicam from the requests for additional funding for Navotas. All I can do is make a request and the Bicam decides,” Tiangco explained.

The House leadership said that Co has left the country for the United States to seek “medical treatment.” Co chaired the appropriations panel for almost three years, until his abrupt resignation on 13 January, citing “pressing health concerns.”