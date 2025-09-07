From runway to courtroom: Atty. Margarita Gutierrez walks the talk

It’s a little unnerving to watch Margarita “Marge” Gutierrez enter a room. It is not just because she is a sight to see — beyond the polished exterior, the undersecretary of the Department of Justice (DoJ) exudes a real warmth.

“Call me Marge,” she invites. “Usec. sounds so formal.”

Pink blazer, a simple gold necklace — it is obvious at first glance that Atty. Gutierrez makes no attempt to mask her femininity. And why should she? Touted as she is for being “the only female undersecretary in the DoJ,” Marge puts her whole heart into her work and advocacies, in the process proving herself worthy of her position.

Her path toward law was inspired at an early age by her mother, former Ombudsman Merceditas Gutierrez — a woman deeply committed to advocacy and helping those in need.

“Growing up, I saw how she assisted people with their legal concerns,” Usec. Gutierrez recalls. “Even as a child, I would always say I wanted to be a lawyer, though I didn’t know then exactly what it meant.”

Law and public service certainly ran in the blood — her grandfather, former Bataan vice governor Rufino Navarro Sr. and her mother serving twice as Secretary of Justice. It was a natural choice for Gutierrez to follow the same path.