Foreigners paid women to dress as cam show schoolgirls: Pasay complaint

London-based foreigners have been accused of exploiting young Filipino women through online sex shows, according to a sworn complaint filed before the Pasay City Prosecutor’s Office.

The accused were identified as one Italian national and a British-Indian, and they have been accused of qualified trafficking in persons, an offense punishable under Republic Act 9208 as amended by RA 11862.

Two complainants, both residents of Pasay, alleged that the men repeatedly paid to watch them perform sexual acts in live video calls arranged by a woman they knew only as “Mami Jhane.”

In May 2025, after meeting Mami Jhane — who introduced herself as a floor manager at an upscale KTV bar along Roxas Boulevard — the women said they were persuaded to join what she described as “online shows” for foreign clients after declining to work as guest relations officers.

In their affidavit, the women said that the Italian pressured them during their first session to remove their masks, offering extra pay if they performed sex acts on camera. They alleged that he later became a frequent client, requesting explicit photos and videos for what he claimed was “personal use.”

One complainant said the Italian became her regular customer and that they felt like friends during their eight online show sessions.

“He told me...his real name.... that he is Italian, living in London, United Kingdom, and that he works at the UK Harrods Department Store,” the complaint-affidavit read.

According to the complainant, he even presented a picture of his house in London.

The British man, who presented himself as a factory worker in London, allegedly requested that the women wear schoolgirl uniforms during sessions. He too became a regular customer, according to the complaint.

Payments were sent through online transfers, with each session earning the women up to ₱11,000. The complainants said both men encouraged them to pose as teenagers, which they found disturbing.

They decided to file the complaint after Mami Jhane disappeared in August following a police raid at Aqua KTV, fearing their nude photos might be leaked or sold online.

Lawyer Gary Baliyot, counsel of the complainants, said the repeated acts over several months, the use of the internet and electronic devices, and the involvement of multiple perpetrators elevated the offense to trafficking by a syndicate.