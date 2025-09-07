Fire shuts down Baguio shopping hub

BAGUIO CITY — The Maharlika Livelihood Center (MLC), a landmark shopping hub at the heart of Baguio, fell silent this weekend after fire once again swept through its walls, forcing its closure and leaving stall owners anxious about their future.

At around 9:40 p.m. on 6 September, flames broke out in the basement level of the complex along Lower Session Road-Abanao Road, an area packed with clothing stalls. Firefighters battled the blaze for hours, declaring it under control past 3 a.m. and fully extinguished by 5 a.m. on 7 September.

MLC administrator Arthur Allad-iw immediately announced the temporary closure of the facility, asking tenants and patrons for patience while damage assessment and investigations are underway. “We will inform them as soon as they can reenter the MLC,” he assured, adding that a general cleaning will start at 1 p.m. on Sunday to clear affected areas.

Second fire in two years

This is not the first time fire has struck the livelihood center. In July 2024, flames destroyed its third-floor parking area, causing an estimated P11 million in damage. For many tenants, the latest incident feels like an all-too-familiar nightmare.

The Maharlika complex itself carries a history shaped by fire. It was built in 1982 on the ashes of the old Baguio Stone Market, which was gutted in 1970 and demolished a few years later. For decades, Maharlika stood as a bustling hub for small entrepreneurs — its stalls filled with garments, souvenirs and everyday goods.

On 28 May, the facility was formally turned over to the City Government of Baguio, marking a new chapter in its management. But barely three months later, another fire has once again scarred the building.

Tenants and workers hit hardest

Behind the statistics are the livelihoods suddenly thrown into uncertainty. Stall owners, who rely on daily sales to keep businesses afloat, now wait for word on when they can reopen. Their employees, too, face days without work and pay.

Allad-iw said the Department of Social Welfare and Development Cordillera is assessing the situation to determine what kind of assistance can be extended to both stall owners and workers. “We are gathering data on employees of the affected stalls so that proper assistance can be provided,” he explained.