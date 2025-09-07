Esteban clinches bronze in Bahrain tournament

Filipino-Ivorian fencer Maxine Esteban is back on track after she clinched a bronze medal over the weekend in the Bahrain Satellite Tournament in Manama.

Esteban competed against 24 fencers and was grateful for getting a podium finish.

The 24-year-old fencer is coming off a well-deserved break from the Philippines where she conducted a free fencing seminar.

“Tough day with the refereeing decisions not going my way but choosing to stay proud and kind to myself,” Esteban said.

“Every bout is a step forward and I’m leaving with the lessons and motivation for what’s next.”

Earning a bye in the Table of 32, Esteban started her campaign with a 15-10 win over Alhayam Alblooshi of the United Arab Emirates in the Last 16.

She went on to beat Georgia Gardner of Great Britain, 15-6, in the quarterfinal to secure a medal.

Esteban lost to Kanagalakshmi Vinayakam Paranjothi of India, 13-15, in the semifinal.

The former Ateneo de Manila University star is building up again with the ultimate goal of qualifying for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.