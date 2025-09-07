SUBSCRIBE NOW
SUBSCRIBE NOW
NATION

Ejercito: No officials should join probe on flood control projects

Steel sheet piles are seen at an ongoing Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) flood control project along the flood-prone San Juan River in Barangay Damayang Lagi, Quezon City. The construction activity comes a day after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., in his fourth State of the Nation Address, ordered a review of all government flood control projects and a crackdown on corrupt officials linked to anomalies.
Steel sheet piles are seen at an ongoing Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) flood control project along the flood-prone San Juan River in Barangay Damayang Lagi, Quezon City. The construction activity comes a day after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., in his fourth State of the Nation Address, ordered a review of all government flood control projects and a crackdown on corrupt officials linked to anomalies. Photo by Analy Labor for DAILY TRIBUNE
Published on

Senator JV Ejericito on Sunday, 7 September, said that no public officials should join the independent probe on the anomalous flood control projects.

“I support the creation of an independent commission to investigate the anomalous flood control projects. Congress should not be investigating itself — except when it is in aid of legislation — especially since some may be involved," Ejercito said. "It is better for the commission to proceed so that accountability is ensured and the people’s trust is restored.”

Ejercito said he proposed that the independent commission should be composed of engineers, professionals, and retired justices of unquestionable integrity, as well as representatives from the religious sector and civil society groups.

"This needs to end. It's a shame for the whole world. Above all, it's time to restore the people's trust in the government," he added. "Only by holding those guilty accountable can we protect the innocent, restore the trust of the public, and show taxpayers that their money is not being stolen with impunity."

Last week, Malacañang said the issuance of an executive order establishing the independent body on flood control probe is being finalized.

JV Ejercito
Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)
Flood control probe

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph