Ejercito: No officials should join probe on flood control projects

Senator JV Ejericito on Sunday, 7 September, said that no public officials should join the independent probe on the anomalous flood control projects.

“I support the creation of an independent commission to investigate the anomalous flood control projects. Congress should not be investigating itself — except when it is in aid of legislation — especially since some may be involved," Ejercito said. "It is better for the commission to proceed so that accountability is ensured and the people’s trust is restored.”

Ejercito said he proposed that the independent commission should be composed of engineers, professionals, and retired justices of unquestionable integrity, as well as representatives from the religious sector and civil society groups.

"This needs to end. It's a shame for the whole world. Above all, it's time to restore the people's trust in the government," he added. "Only by holding those guilty accountable can we protect the innocent, restore the trust of the public, and show taxpayers that their money is not being stolen with impunity."

Last week, Malacañang said the issuance of an executive order establishing the independent body on flood control probe is being finalized.