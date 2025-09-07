Ejercito: No DPWH officials should join probe on flood control projects

Senator JV Ejericito on Sunday, 1 September, said that no officials from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) should join the independent probe on the anomalous flood control projects.

"It is only proper that DPWH officials should not take part in this investigation. They should not investigate because it would become self-serving," Ejercito said.

"As legislators, we investigate in aid of legislation. But it is better to have a separate independent investigation to remove any doubt, even ours," he added.

Ejercito said he proposed that the independent commission should be composed of engineers, professionals, and retired justices of unquestionable integrity, as well as representatives from the religious sector and civil society groups.

"This needs to end. It's a shame for the whole world. Above all, it's time to restore the people's trust in the government," he added.

"Only by holding those guilty accountable can we protect the innocent, restore the trust of the public, and show taxpayers that their money is not being stolen with impunity."

Last week, Malacañang said the issuance of an executive order establishing the independent body on flood control probe is being finalized.