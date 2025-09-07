Eala conquers Guadalajara 125 Open, wins first WTA title

For the first time in her career, Alex Eala finally got her first Women's Tennis Association (WTA) title after beating Panna Udvardy of the Hungary, 1-6, 7-5, 6-3, in the Guadalajara 125 Open final in Mexico on Sunday.

The 20-year-old Eala will take home her first trophy as well as the prize money $15,500 or roughly P878,000.

Eala, currently ranked No. 75, had to overcome a slow start to clinch her first WTA title.

The Rafael Nadal Academy graduate trailed 0-3 in the first set as the No. 134 Udvardy took control.

Staring at a 1-4 deficit in the second set, Eala leveled the playing field at 5-5.

The Rafael Nadal Academy graduate then won the next two games for the set.

Leading 4-3 in the third set, Eala won back-to-back games to finishbthe job and finally win her first WTA title.

Eala is expected to move up in the WTA rankings for her superb showing.

Her next stop will be in Brazil where she will compete in the Sao Paulo Open starting on Monday.