Dyip begin journey to redemption

New Terrafirma head coach Ronald Tubid got what he wanted in his first official move at the reins.

The Dyip selected Geo Chiu as the top overall pick in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Annual Rookie Draft Sunday at the Mall of Asia Music Hall.

“Our team needs a big man. It’s a no-brainer for us,” Tubid said.

The 6-foot-10 Chiu, a product of Ateneo de Manila University and former member of Gilas Pilipinas with international experience under his belt, is expected to be a game-changer for the rebuilding squad.

“IQ-wise, the kid is good. It will play to our advantage depending on where he is in our system,” Tubid added.

“I’m excited to see His presence inside-out. The team is different when you have a 6-foot-10 center.”

Tubid is determined to bring change to a team that has just been a win-fodder for contenders since it joined the league in 2014.

The Dyip had a disappointing 3-30 win-loss record in the 2024-2025 season.

“Excited ako for this season. Hopefully, I’d be able to bring change to Terrafirma,” he said.

Terrafirma qualified for the playoffs only twice in 26 conferences. The Dyip had a quarterfinals appearance in the 2015 Governors’ Cup and in the 2024 Philippine Cup.

“We didn’t join the PBA just to lose. That’s why we practice hard every day,” said Tubid, who replaced interim coach Raymond Tiongco.

“For me, given the chance to get good players, we’ll be competitive. Of course, why would we practice hard if we have no intention of winning? I’m not gonna promise anything but we’ll try to make it to the playoffs,” the 43-year-old mentor added.

Picking Chiu as the top pick laid the foundation of the Dyip’s rebuilding process.

Terrafirma is picking sixth in the second round and first in the third as of press time.