DPWH cites LGU partnership in sustaining Panguil Bay Bridge integrity

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and local governments have tightened coordination to maintain the Panguil Bay Bridge in Northern Mindanao.

Senior Undersecretary Emil K. Sadain, representing DPWH Secretary Vince B. Dizon, inspected the bridge on Saturday, 6 September, with Tangub City Mayor Sabiniano S. Canama and Tubod Mayor Dionisio Y. Cabahug Jr. The visit followed a full asphalt overlay done within the project’s warranty period and at no additional cost to government. Works included reflective studs and new markings to improve safety.

“This is not just about repairs. It is about our duty to the people to ensure that the infrastructure we build lasts, benefits local economies, and keeps communities safe,” Sadain said.

“The completion of the asphalt overlay ensures safer, smoother travel for our constituents and boosts our local economy. We are deeply grateful to President Marcos Jr. and DPWH for their continued support,” Mayor Canama said.

“The upgraded pavement is a testament to inclusive development. This bridge connects families, businesses, and communities — it is more than concrete and cables, it is opportunity,” Mayor Cabahug added.

DPWH said the Multi-Partite Monitoring Team formed during construction continues to track performance, and LGUs will assign regular patrols for on-site surveillance.

Inaugurated in September 2024, the 3.17-km Panguil Bay Bridge connects Misamis Occidental and Lanao del Norte. It was funded through the Korea Eximbank’s Economic Development Cooperation Fund and implemented by DPWH UPMO–RMC II, with a Korean JV of Namkwang, Kukdong, and Gumgwang and consultants Yooshin, Pyunghwa, and Kyong-Ho Engineering.