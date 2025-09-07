DND: Keep Bangsamoro polls safe

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Defense Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr. has made it clear: the country’s first-ever Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections must be peaceful, credible, and free from political meddling.

Speaking before military commanders at Camp Siongco in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte, on Saturday, Teodoro ordered troops under the 6th Infantry Division (ID) and Joint Task Force-Central (JTF-C) to guard the integrity of the 13 October polls — historic elections mandated by the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL).

“This is a milestone in the democratic journey of BARMM (Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao),” Teodoro said. “We have to make sure the voice of the people is heard without interference.”

The command conference brought together top security officials, including 6th ID and JTF-C Commander Maj. Gen. Donald M. Gumiran and 1st Infantry Division Commander Maj. Gen. Yegor Rey P. Barroquillo Jr., along with ground commanders and Kampilan Troopers.

Teodoro reminded them that non-partisanship is key, underscoring the military’s role in ensuring communities feel safe to vote freely. “We are here to let the electoral process continue peacefully through constant visibility and presence in the communities,” he stressed.

Beyond election security, the defense chief also spoke about ongoing efforts to improve the welfare of soldiers and their families, including a review of military pension laws.

For his part, Maj. Gen. Gumiran assured Teodoro that troops in Central Mindanao are fully prepared to secure the people’s right to vote. “The 6th ID and JTF-C are ready and dedicated to protect the Bangsamoro people’s democratic process,” he said.

Meanwhile, JTF–ZamPeLan Commander Maj. Gen. Barroquillo also reaffirmed readiness in Lanao del Sur and Lanao del Norte, promising proactive operations and close coordination with local partners to keep the polls safe.

Teodoro closed his visit with a firm assurance: the Department of National Defense will back the troops with the resources, equipment, and support they need as they play a critical role in securing both peace and progress in BARMM.