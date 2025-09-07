Digitization takes literacy frontline

Amid the inconvenient truth that the majority of the Filipino youth, known as GenZs, are becoming functionally illiterate based on a Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) survey, the celebration today of International Literacy Day, set by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) every 8th of September, gains significance.

The occasion carries the theme “Promoting literacy in the digital era,” considering the effect of digitization on the formation of values among the youth.

The celebration reminds every nation that literacy is a fundamental human right, which opens the door to the enjoyment of other human rights, greater freedoms and global citizenship.

Additionally, literacy is viewed as a foundation for individuals to acquire broader knowledge, skills, values, attitudes and behaviors, thereby fostering a culture of lasting peace based on respect for equality and non-discrimination.

UNESCO stated that, despite progress, at least 739 million youth and adults worldwide still lack basic literacy skills as of 2024.